Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
Goerge Robert Olsen


1952 - 2019
Goerge Robert Olsen Obituary
George Robert Olsen

Born: November 30, 1952; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 21, 2019; in McHenry, IL

George Robert Olsen, age 66, of Bull Valley, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning on November 21, 2019, at Northwestern Hospital in McHenry, surrounded by his loving family. George was born November 30, 1952, in Chicago, the son of Robert and Wanda (nee Orzyp) Olsen. On October 30, 1993, George married Tymia L. Olsen in Las Vegas, Nevada.

George proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged, after serving in Vietnam. He worked for over 40 years and retired from ComEd. He later went on to work for MJ Electric, retiring in March of 2019. George was an avid 'Bass Fisherman', who enjoyed fishing tournaments, and fishing throughout the Northern Midwest and Canada. With George, there was never a bad day to fish.

George is survived by his loving wife, Tymia Olsen; son, George (Cynthia) Olsen; daughters, Allison (Dale) Draeger, Jennifer (Chris) Kucan, and Heather Haak; grandchildren, Presley, Emma, Kyle, Justin, Hayden, Cameron, Addyson, Ryan, Avery and Kendall; and his mother, Wanda Olsen. He is further survived by his brother, Lawrence (Paula) Olsen; sister, Anne (Robert) Joyce; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Marcia) Durnil; nephews and nieces, Michael, Thomas, Sarah, Brian, and Colleen; and many special friends. George was preceded in death by his father, Robert Olsen, and brother, Daniel Olsen.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service. Interment will be private.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the family in George's name.

For further information, please call 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
