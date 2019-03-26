Gordon E. Lee



Born: October 31, 1934; in Elkhorn, WI



Died: March 19, 2019; in Belvidere, IL



Gordon E. Lee "Gordy", 84, of Marengo, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Northwoods Nursing Home in Belvidere.



Born October 31, 1934 in Elkhorn, WI the son of Oscar E. Genke and Peggy (Grimm) Lee. Served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1960 as an airplane mechanic. On Nov. 25, 1977 he married Helen Fiepke in Marengo. Gordy had lived in Marengo most of his life, working for Arnold Engineering where he carried several titles from a grinder to a foundry engineer. He retired in 2000 after 47 years, as the employee with the most years of service. He is also well known to the Marengo community as being an original charter member of the Marengo Rescue Squad that was organized in 1960. He served as Chief for a number of years and as the Civil Defense Director. After going through extensive training and schooling, Gordy became one of the original paramedics for the rescue squad. He retired in 1999 after 38 faithful years of service. He was sure to find time, before and after retirement, to go fishing with his good friend, Ron Behm, cheer on the Cubs and the Bears and cherished time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Helen; children, Gerald Lee, Cathy (John) Volpe, Teri Becker, Mark (Mary) Madaus and Kevin (Renee) Madaus; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; brother, Larry (Deborah) Lee; niece, Nancy Lee and nephew, Michael Lee.



Preceded in death by his parents and son, David Lee.



Visitation, Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St. Marengo with a Rescue Squad and Fire Department walk through at 6:00 p.m. Visitation continues on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Funeral services to be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Stewart Schulz officiating. Interment services will be held privately in Highland Memorial Gardens, Belvidere.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Marengo Rescue Squad, Zion Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice.



Arrangements completed by Fredrick Funeral Home, Hampshire. Express online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary