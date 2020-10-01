GRACE EDNA PAULY



Born: January 1, 1921



Died: August 4, 2020



Grace Edna Pauly (nee Wirth), Verona, Wisconsin (formerly of Johnsburg and McHenry), passed away peacefully on August 4th, 2020 at 99 years, seven months and three days. Grace was born January 1, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Lillian Wirth (nee Bergquist). She was preceded in death by her husband Chester (Ches) Pauly; both of her parents; sister Evelyn; brother Edward and son-in-law James Straulin.



Grace is survived by her daughter Joan Straulin; son Wayne (Jackie) Pauly; three grandchildren Jeff (Lisa) Straulin, Jay (Amy) Straulin and Heather Clancy; seven great grandchildren, Jefferson, Kaitlyn, Garrett, MacKenzie, Jackson, Jamison and Elijah.



Grace and Ches led an active life they loved dressing up to go dancing, traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Prior to her stroke Grace was active with a bowling league, the Red Hat Society and Women of the Moose. Even though the stroke slowed her down, she was still a very involved GGG (Great Grandma Grace), if only to know how they were doing in school, jobs, sports, etc., her grandkids (& the grand daughters in law) and great grandkids were her pride and joy.



Grace's wishes were that her family and friends not mourn her with tears and sadness, but celebrate her life and know she is reunited with Ches. She didn't want a formal service, only for her ashes be spread where she spread her husband's 34 years prior.





