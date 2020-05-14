Grace Katherine Smith
Born: May 20, 1923; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 10, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Grace Katherine Smith, 96, died on May 10th in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Grace was born on May 20th, 1923, to Bernard and Sophie Novak in Chicago, Illinois. She was a loving wife to her husband, John Smith, for over fifty years. Grace and John raised three sons, Jim, Michael, and Bob.
Grace and John were avid travelers. They went all over Europe and, also, spent much time in Hawaii. Grace loved enjoying new sites. She also loved to golf.
What she loved most, was being a grandmother and great grandmother. Grace really enjoyed her family and being surrounded by the people she loved.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John, and her parents, Bernard and Sophie.
Grace is survived by her three sons, Jim (Danor), Michael, and Bob (Kathy); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home and Crematory in McHenry. For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories on Grace's tribute wall.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 14, 2020.