Grace M. Messman



Born: April 21, 1928; in Ringwood, IL



Died: July 20, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Grace M. Messman, 91, of McHenry formerly of Woodstock, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 at her home in McHenry.



She was born April 21, 1928 in Ringwood, Ill. To Edward and Elizabeth (Pint) Thompson, the youngest of ten children. She started school in Ringwood, then moved to McHenry. In McHenry she attended St. Mary School and graduated 8th grade from there. She graduated in 1946 from McHenry Community High School. In her sophomore year in English class, they were given a name of a soldier serving during WWII to write. The name she was given was Marion Messman, stationed in the Pacific. She wrote to him for two years, when he came home, he went to McHenry to meet her. They began dating and married on October 5, 1946 (his birthday). They lived in Woodstock most of their married life, raising six children.



Grace worked various jobs when need arose, but eventually went to work in the cafeteria at Clarence Olson School in Woodstock. She worked there and loved it for 17 years ending up as the cafeteria manager. She and Marion lived in Florida for 9 years then came back to live in McHenry. She loved crosswords, bingo and gambling. Most of all she loved books, mostly mysteries. She also enjoyed playing poker with friends and family.



She is survived by five children, Jerry, Ed, Steve (Diane), Peter (Sandra) and Elizabeth; nine grandchildren, Gary and Kaitline Fike, Tony, Briana, Tom, Autumn and Chris Messman, Salina and Hannah Messman; also three great grandchildren, Lillian, Ella and Hadley.



She was preceded in death by her husband; a son Brian; also seven brothers and two sisters.



The visitation will be Thursday July 25, 2019 from at 10:00 am until the 12:00 pm Funeral Service at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock. Interment will follow at McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.



In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Woodstock VFW Post 5040 in Woodstock.



Published in the Northwest Herald on July 23, 2019