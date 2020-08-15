1/
Gregory L. Mackey
1951 - 2020
Gregory L. Mackey

Born: June 16, 1951

Died: August 5, 2020

Gregory L. Mackey, age 69, of Antioch, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born June 16, 1951 in Belvidere, IL. to B.C. and Irene (Becker) Mackey.

Gregory was raised in Marengo, IL. He was a graduate of Marengo high school, class of 1969. Greg studied at Knox college for one year before going out into the heavy equipment operating business. There he spent many years earth moving and grading for Berger Excavating and later at Lake County Grading. Greg was a very headstrong individual and at times often could be unruly. He often times posed an obstinate; strong-minded personality and was unyielding to the desires, concerns and opinions of others. He had the reputation of being a lone wolf. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting throughout the Midwest. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.

Survived by his brothers, Michael (Jan), Scott (Carla) Mackey; sister, Heidi (Larry) Mihm; nieces, Alison (Ryan) Burns, Lindsay (Casey) Rocush, Alexandra (Greg) Ruggie; nephews, Christiaan (Brie Dorsey) Mihm, Sean Mackey; great niece, Madison Mackey; great nephew, Benjamin Ruggie; Baby Girl Burns arriving February, 2021.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org in Greg's name would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Services were entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, Il 60081. www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com

For additional information please call 815-675-0550.



Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
