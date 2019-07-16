Greg Carlstedt



Born: February 13, 1983



Died: July 11, 2019



Greg Carlstedt, 36, of Lakewood, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born February 13, 1983 in Woodstock to Richard and Jan (Ronsey) Carlstedt.



Greg graduated from Marian Central High School and went on to receive a BA in Business and Finance from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. He would later receive an MA and certification in school psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.



Greg lived and worked in Chicago after his graduation from Whitewater. He started in Finance at Northern Trust and after a few years went into the tech industry at CDW. After a sudden stroke suffered by his sister, he decided to help people by entering the health profession and educating himself as a school psychologist.



His talent in music and his interest in the outdoors drew him to move to Colorado. Along with his hobbies of hockey, golf and tennis; he now became an avid cyclist and hiker, and novice fly fisherman. He worked at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind in Colorado Springs and later moved to Boulder to work at schools in Loveland, CO. Unfortunately, physical injuries, surgery, and health issues forced him to return home to recover. Greg then worked part-time with children with autism. He also helped with his sister, Kristen's continued recovery from her stroke and aphasia and was able to help other stroke survivors with aphasia.



Greg will be deeply missed by loving family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Rick and Jan Carlstedt of Lakewood; sister, Kristin (Bryan) Bode of Crystal Lake; grandmother, LaVerne Wronski of Schaumburg; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond Carlstedt, Mary (Ed) Carlstedt Peine, June (Walter) Tookey, and Thaddeus Wronski.



A memorial visitation will be Friday, July 19, from 11 am until the time of a service at 1:30 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Greg's name to the National Aphasia Association at www.aphasia.org.



To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com. Call 815-459-3411 if you need more information. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 16, 2019