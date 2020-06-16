Gregory Paul Alfus
1949 - 2020
Gregory Paul Alfus

Born: May 15, 1949

Died: June 9, 2020

Gregory Paul Alfus, 71, passed away suddenly at home on June 9, 2020. He was born May 15, 1949 in Chicago, to J. Ralph and Marie (Kirwan) Alfus. Greg had many happy memories of growing up with his four siblings "in the country" outside of Crystal Lake in a house his father built.

On Nov. 5, 1977, Greg married Carol Roese. They raised their two children, Claire and Michael, in an old house in Woodstock, which Greg tended with great skill and care. He was a loving and supportive father who took great joy in watching his children come into their own.

For 32 years Greg taught composition and literature at McHenry County College, where he also chaired the English Department and the Academic Success Center. He was known as a dedicated teacher who would go the extra mile for his students.

Greg was a history buff, a fan of classical music, an amateur photographer and an insatiable reader. He loved taking road trips with the family to historical sites and national parks, stopping at colleges along the way and adding to his ever-growing t-shirt collection. In recent years, Greg's favorite pastime was that of doting Grandpa to his granddaughters.

Greg will be missed for his generous spirit, his helpful nature and his goofy sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol, his children Claire Alfus and Mike (Reshma) Alfus ,his granddaughters, Aria and Riley Alfus, his siblings: Mary Alfus; Dan (Carolyn) Alfus; Tim (Sharon) Alfus; Patty (Jim) McLaughlin; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Home of the Sparrow or WNIJ Public Radio. Those who wish to honor Greg's love of reading are encouraged to purchase a book at Read Between the Lynes in Woodstock, or any independent bookseller.


Published in Northwest Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Carol and family,
So sorry to hear about your loss. Praying you find comfort and peace during this difficult time. You are loved my friend.
Lorrie Brandwein
Friend
June 16, 2020
My sympathy and prayers for you and your family. Greg always kept your yard so pretty. I enjoyed being neighbors and loved having Mike come play in our yard with Nick. Hope all is well with your family, Carol. Hugs to all, Michelle.
Michelle LaBelle
Neighbor
