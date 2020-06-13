Gregory R. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREGORY R. JOHNSON

Born: August 29, 1950

Died: June 8, 2020

Gregory R. Johnson, age 69, of Crystal Lake passed away June 8, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1950 to the late Robert N. and Ruth E. Johnson of Barrington, IL.

Greg is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy (Hulett) Johnson and children Kelsey Johnson of Minneapolis, MN; Ben Johnson of Brooklyn, NY; and Dylan Johnson of Crystal Lake, IL.

As a young man, Greg received a BA in English Literature from the University of Denver, traveled throughout South America as an AP correspondent and was on the board of the Bailiwick Theater Company. In 1991, Greg bought RN Johnson and Associates, an advertising agency founded by his father in 1950. Greg provided strategic marketing campaigns for clients throughout the Chicago area until his retirement in 2016. After retiring, Greg devoted his time to painting, practicing Qi Gong, and landing punches at Rock Steady Boxing. Throughout his life Greg loved sharing his time with his family engaging in lively discussions about philosophy and literature.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Greg's name to Neurobalance Centeron their website at www.neurobalancecenter.org or by mail to 1529 S. Grove Ave., Barrington, IL 60010.

Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved