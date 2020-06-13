GREGORY R. JOHNSON
Born: August 29, 1950
Died: June 8, 2020
Gregory R. Johnson, age 69, of Crystal Lake passed away June 8, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1950 to the late Robert N. and Ruth E. Johnson of Barrington, IL.
Greg is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy (Hulett) Johnson and children Kelsey Johnson of Minneapolis, MN; Ben Johnson of Brooklyn, NY; and Dylan Johnson of Crystal Lake, IL.
As a young man, Greg received a BA in English Literature from the University of Denver, traveled throughout South America as an AP correspondent and was on the board of the Bailiwick Theater Company. In 1991, Greg bought RN Johnson and Associates, an advertising agency founded by his father in 1950. Greg provided strategic marketing campaigns for clients throughout the Chicago area until his retirement in 2016. After retiring, Greg devoted his time to painting, practicing Qi Gong, and landing punches at Rock Steady Boxing. Throughout his life Greg loved sharing his time with his family engaging in lively discussions about philosophy and literature.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Greg's name to Neurobalance Centeron their website at www.neurobalancecenter.org or by mail to 1529 S. Grove Ave., Barrington, IL 60010.
Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 13, 2020.