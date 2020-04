Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Guillermo's life story with friends and family

Share Guillermo's life story with friends and family

Guillermo De La Torre Guillermo De La Torre, 56, of Algonquin passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elk Grove Village. Arrangements are with the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley. Information (847)669-5111.

Would you like to Send Flowers