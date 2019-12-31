|
Guy Stedman Sr.
Born: January 13, 1946; in Summerfield, KS
Died: December 27, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Guy Stedman Sr. was born January 13th, 1946 in Summerfield, Kansas and grew up in Wetmore, Kansas. He passed on December 27th, 2019 at the age of 73 in McHenry, Illinois at the hospital near where he lived for most of his adult life in Johnsburg, Illinois.
He was one of 12 children raised near Wetmore, Kansas. Where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a High School athlete in Football, Baseball and Track. He graduated from Wetmore High School in 1964 and joined the United States Navy and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He worked for Bell telephone for many years. He owned and operated Wetmore Hardware in Kansas and did some farming. He changed careers and became a Realtor. With his strong work ethic, he excelled at Real Estate and that drive allowed him to build, own and operate Stedman's Real Estate in Johnsburg for many years.
Dad was a very proud Grandpa and Father. Throughout the years you could see him braving the elements and/or crowds at the multitude of sporting events, concerts, plays, birthday parties, holiday parties for his kids and grandkids. He loved the outdoors, fishing in Kansas or Wisconsin, deer hunting in Kansas and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, working in the yard/garden, and even owned a pig farm for a while in Kansas. He also loved his recliner and watching TV. Odds are, if you stopped by, there would be an old Spaghetti Western of some kind on the screen. He enjoyed company at his house. Over the years he hosted many holidays, birthdays, or just the random goulash night.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Stedman and Alice White (Stedman). He had 4 sisters, Vernita Stedman, Markita Arndt, Marion Pfrang, and Vernika Azure that have passed. He had 7 brothers, 4 brothers have passed, RJ Stedman, Kelly Stedman, Jimmie Stedman, Jerry Stedman. He is survived by 3 brothers Harry Stedman, K Stedman, and Pearl Stedman.
He married Mary Jo Forgette (and later divorced) and they had three children: Guy Stedman Jr., Eric Stedman, and Heather Diedrich (Stedman). Guy is grandfather to 5: McKenna Diedrich, Tyler Diedrich, Carter Diedrich, Cassandra Stedman and Guy Logan Stedman.
A Memorial Visitation will be at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr. in McHenry, Illinois on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 from 5:00 to 6:30 PM with a short Memorial from 6:30 to 7:00 PM. He will be joining his Family in Granada, Kansas cemetery May 24th of Memorial Day Weekend 2020.
In Guy's honor, please donate to a or share some time with your loved ones over dinner and offer a toast to a great man. May I suggest Goulash...
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 31, 2019