Guy W. Steurer
Born: May 24, 1962; in Belvidere, IL
Died: July 28, 2019; in Peoria, IL
Guy W. Steurer, 57, of Marengo, died July 28, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Born May 24, 1962 in Belvidere the son of Eugene and Judith (Baker) Steurer. Married his loving wife, Denise L. Davis and together they raised two son's. Guy was the owner and operator of Guy's Sewer Rodding in Marengo. He enjoyed gardening, looking for treasures with his metal detector and spending time with family. Survivors include his wife, Denise Steurer; son's Coty and Ryan Steurer; mother, Judy Steurer; sister, Yvonne Poole of Rockford; nephews, Derek and Justin Poole of Rockford and his K9 buddy, Ollie. He was preceded in death by his father in 2007.
Visitation Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson Street, Marengo, IL., from 10:00 a.m. until time of prayer at 11:45 a.m. Funeral service at 12 (noon) in the Church with Rev. Jonathon Ripke officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:45 p.m. at Highland Garden of Memories, Belvidere. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family or Zion Lutheran Church. Extend online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. John Freund, Director 847-683-2711.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019