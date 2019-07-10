Gwen L. Hackbarth



Gwen L. Hackbarth, age 64, of Stow, OH and Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Hospice in Akron, OH after a brief struggle with Leukemia. She was born in Highland Park IL, daughter of Sylvia (nee Remmert) and Marvin Hackbarth.



She was a graduate of Libertyville IL high school in 1974.



Gwen was employed at Fair Oaks Health Care Center in Crystal Lake IL, a job she loved and held for over 35 years. Each of her co-workers held a special place in her heart and were part of her extended family. Their support during her illness was constant and comforting. Despite a lifelong disability, she had a zest for life and lived proudly and independently, supported and blessed with many friends, and a family that cherished her. She was an unwavering Cubs fan and especially enjoyed her birthdays, 4th of July parade and fireworks, Christmas, biographical books and vacations to visit her aunts, uncles and cousins. A gentle soul, she was joyed by every act of kindness shown to her.



Her family would like to express profound gratitude to each of the extraordinary caregivers that attended to Gwen in Illinois and Ohio hospitals and hospice making her final days comfortable and prayerfully peaceful. Likewise, they thank the professional mentors and neighbors that supported her throughout her life enabling Gwen to become the independent woman that she was. That gratitude is eternal.



Gwen is survived by her devoted mother, Sylvia Hackbarth; her loving brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Lisa Hackbarth; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout the country who embraced and cared deeply about her.



She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin W. Hackbarth and her grandparents.



Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p. m. on Monday, July 15 at Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N Prospect St, Akron, OH 44304 with interment following in the church's Memorial Garden.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd, Northfield, IL 60093, the , 10501 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church DLM Food & Resources Ministry. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel) Published in the Northwest Herald on July 10, 2019