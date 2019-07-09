H. Russ Chambers



Born: September 4, 1947; in Nassawadox, VA



Died: Sunday, July 7, 2019; in McHenry, IL



H. Russ Chambers, 71, of Spring Grove, IL, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Northwestern McHenry Hospital, McHenry, IL.



Russ was born in Nassawadox, VA on September 4, 1947, a son of the late Margaret (Nottingham) and John G Chambers.



He was married to Susan Kutish on Oct. 26, 1968, at St. Peter's in Spring Grove. He was a member of St. Peter in Spring Grove, IL, where he served as lector, usher, ministry of sick and St. Vincent dePaul. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War from Sept 1965 to Oct. 1968, and was subjected to agent orange.



He was a sales representative all of his life , retiring in 2010. He belonged to service organizations Jaycees, Lions, Spring Grove Elementary School Board, charter member of the Spring Grove Rescue Squad as EMT, paramedic and trustee for many years. He was also a Girl Scout leader.



Russ is survived by his wife Susan; three daughters, Mary (Chad) Bays,Megan JohnsonSarah (Chris) Goldblum; grandchildren, Gabby (Brad) Swanson, Jackie Bays (Justin) and Imani Bays; Kayla Jensen, Charolette Johnson and Jake Bays; two great grandchildren Miah and Bryant Swanson.



He was preceded by his parents , a sister Linda Lemon and a brother John G. Chambers II.



Visitation will be Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St. Richmond



Mass of Resurrection at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Spring Grove, IL, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 with Rev. Msgr. Joseph Jarmoluk officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery in Spring Grove, IL.



For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 9, 2019