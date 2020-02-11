|
|
harold b. smith
Born: March 21, 1925 in Johnsburg, IL
Died: February 7, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL
Harold B. "Harry" Smith, age 94, of Johnsburg, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at his home with his family. He was born March 21, 1925 in Johnsburg to Frederick and Clara (Schmitt) Smith. On September 8, 1951, he married Lucille A. Bauer at St. Mary's Church in McHenry, whom he loved and cherished for 68 years.
Harry, a lifelong resident of Johnsburg, was well-known and respected in the community and an example of the Greatest Generation.
He was most proud of his family and offered his life lesson to his family of always saying "Good Morning", "Thank you" and "Goodbye".
At the age of 13, he went to work for his father at Smith's Central Garage in Johnsburg, and was a life-long auto mechanic, working with his father, Fred and his brother Norb, until 1979 when it closed. He then opened "Harry's Repair" at the end of "Harry's Way" in Johnsburg specializing in antique cars.
Harry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II. A recent highlight of his military career was his participation in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
Harry was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, and the Catholic Order of Foresters, Court 96. He was a member of VFW Post 4600, American Legion Post 491, and a long-time member and former Board member of the Johnsburg Community Club. Harry was also one of the original members of the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, Company 2 (Johnsburg) where actively he served for 35 years.
Survivors include his wife, LuAnn; two children, Warren "Pete" (Sherrie) Smith and Karen (Michel) Quenaud; six grandchildren, Andrea (Josh) Shrum, Bryan (Katie) Quenaud, Carly (Joe) Girard, Laurent (Sarah) Quenaud, Peter (Marissa) Smith, and Christine (Josh) Quenaud; seven great-grandchildren, Avary, McKenna, Colton, Cole, Bauer, Claire, Luci, and Baby Girl due in May. He is also survived by his sisters in law, Joan (Charles) Miller, Dorothy Bauer, Georgia Bauer, many nieces, nephews and longtime friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Fred and Norbert, and a sister, Marie Kruger.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory. A walkthrough by members of the fire department will be at 7 p.m.
Visitation will resume on Thursday at the funeral home from 8:30 am until closing prayers at 9:45 am. Following prayers, the funeral procession will proceed to the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, 2302 W. Church Street, Johnsburg. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials in honor of Harry be made to St. John the Baptist Church or to the Honor Flight program at https://www.honorflight.org/donate-now.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Harry on his tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020