Harold D. Shriver



Born: July 5, 1945



Died: May 18, 2020



Harold DeWayne Shriver passed away suddenly on the morning of May 18, 2020.



He was born in West Frankfort, IL on July 5, 1945 & was preceded in death by his father Alie Shriver & his Mother & Step-Father Dale & Mary Kaye Owsley.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years Sharon M. Shriver, his children Gregg, Kim, Brett & Carrie & his grandchildren Shannon, Sebastian & Lyssa.



His passion was buying & selling antiques & collectibles & he was always on the eternal search for that "buried treasure". He was definitely a dynamic force of nature & will be sorely missed by his family & friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Harold later this year.





