Harold D. Shriver
Born: July 5, 1945

Died: May 18, 2020

Harold DeWayne Shriver passed away suddenly on the morning of May 18, 2020.

He was born in West Frankfort, IL on July 5, 1945 & was preceded in death by his father Alie Shriver & his Mother & Step-Father Dale & Mary Kaye Owsley.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Sharon M. Shriver, his children Gregg, Kim, Brett & Carrie & his grandchildren Shannon, Sebastian & Lyssa.

His passion was buying & selling antiques & collectibles & he was always on the eternal search for that "buried treasure". He was definitely a dynamic force of nature & will be sorely missed by his family & friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Harold later this year.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.
