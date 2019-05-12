Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Harold Ericksen

Harold "Bud" Ericksen was born June 2, 1930 in Chicago, IL. He passed away April 17, 2019 in Englewood, FL. He is survived by his children, Michael (Maureen), Timothy, Daniel (Robin), Kris (Eileen), and Leif (Emily) Ericksen; grandchildren, Shannon, David, Dominic, and Seth Ericksen; Drew, Dana, Kristina and Laura. Ericksen; Zach, Tiffany, and Logan Ericksen; Robert, late Jason, Brooke, and Luke Ericksen; and Jessica, Tyler, Reena, and Lydia Ericksen; and great grandchildren Exton, Seidon, Carter and Braden.

Bud also is survived by his brother Jerry (Joette) Ericksen.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sonja; parents Harold and Marie; his brother Michael; and grandson, Jason.

Bud is an Airforce veteran having honorably served during the Korean War.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake starting at 1pm followed by a memorial service at 4pm. Burial will be private at Ridgewood Cemetery in Des Plaines.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 12, 2019
