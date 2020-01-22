Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Christian Life Church
400 E Gregory St
Mt. Prospect, IL
More Obituaries for Harriet Svensson
Harriet Jane Svensson

Harriet Jane Svensson


1928 - 2020
Harriet Jane Svensson Obituary
Harriet Jane Svensson

Born: January 17, 1928

Died: January 19, 2020

Harriet Jane Svensson, 92, of Woodstock, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

She was born January 17, 1928 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Monrad and Helene (nee Sivertsen) Nedrebo.

Harriet will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a servant's heart and a gift for hospitality.

Harriet is survived by her husband of 70 years, Lars E. Svensson, married on February 11, 1950; her children, Jane (Ted) Washburn, Tom (Claudia) Svensson, Sharon (Aaron) Fruh, Gail (Steve) LoBue, and Carol (Ross) Fruin; her grandchildren, Heather (Jeremy) Gresham, Erika (Fred) Burrows, Maria Fernanda Svensson, Rachel (Matthew) Cuccias, Liz (Stuart) Wann, Hannah (Chris) Mateer, Nathan Fruh, Kari LoBue, Katrina LoBue, Eric LoBue, Hayden Fruin, and Emilie Fruin; her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Luke and Julia Gresham, Christian and William Burrows, Avery, Asher and Levi Cuccias, and Ellie and Parker Wann; her sisters, Marian (Leif) Eeg and Lillian Harbecke; and her brother, George (Lourdes) Nedrebo.

In addition to her parents and step-mother, Harriet Nedrebo, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Mark LoBue and Grant Fruin.

A memorial service for Harriet will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christian Life Church, 400 E Gregory St, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056.

Donations in Harriet's memory may be made to Christian Life Church for the Caminul Felix Romania Orphanage where she volunteered.

Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
