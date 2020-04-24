Harriet M. Martin Born: September 30, 1924 Died: April 22, 2020 Harriet M. Martin, 95, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born September 30, 1924 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Harry and Anna Fuellgraff. Harriet will be fondly remembered for her love of all animals and wildlife. She had a love for horses and her beloved cat. Harriet enjoyed practicing her passion of photography and also enjoyed her flowers and gardening. Harriet is survived by her children, Amy (Marvin) Rylko, Mick Furuta, Nori (Paul) Coley. Judi Becker, and Chuck (Phyllis) Martin; her grandchildren, Mike (Laura) Hass, Raegan (Chad) Lunsford, Ray (Ruselle) Hass, Cory Feezel, Devin Feezel and Damion (Cory) Rylko; and her great-grandchildren, Kailee (Mike) Schultz, Kortnee Hass, Kasidee Hass, Kaia Hass, Isaiah Feezel, Ryan Feezel, Logan, Madison, Brooklyn, and Austin Rylko; her great-great-gransons, Johnny and Mick Schultz; and the Becker Family and Martin Family grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Martin. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Harriet will be held privately for her family. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 24, 2020.