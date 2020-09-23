1/1
Harriet Marie Tischler
Harriet Marie Tischler

Born: September 25, 1931

Died: September 21, 2020

Harriet Marie Tischler, 88, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020.

She was born September 25, 1931 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Michael and Clara (nee Bogdanski) Grabowski.

Harriet held a variety of office positions where she was always a hard-working, much loved employee. Her last job was at a retail women's clothing store where she enjoyed interacting with the customers.

Harriet loved to dance, play cards, bingo and play the slot machines. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises. She took many trips to New York City where she loved to see Broadway plays. Most of all, Harriet loved having her children and family get together.

Harriet was the loving mother of Michael Pal of Lake Villa, IL, Judy (Alan) Stewart of Vancouver, WA, Dan (Frank) Pal of Wheaton, IL, and Jeff (Shelley) Pal of Lake in the Hills; beloved grandmother of Deanna Pal, Eric Lake, Ian (Andrea) Lake; and great-grandmother of Hannah Lake.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Fred Pal, John Ondrick, and Raymond Tischler. Unfortunately all of her husbands died of cancer making her a widow three times. When Fred died, she was left with 4 children ranging in age from 3-14 to raise on her own. A task which she undertook with determination and stamina and for which her 4 children are immensely thankful for.

Visitation for immediate family only due to the pandemic will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. Burial will follow in St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles.

Donations may be made to your local animal shelter or to ASPCA in memory of Harriet and her love for dogs.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 for information.



Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
