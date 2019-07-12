Harry E. Krieger



Born: November 22, 1933



Died: June 22, 2019



Harry E. Krieger, was born November 22, 1933 and was 86 when he passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born in Joliet, IL to John and Katherine (Hamilton) Krieger and had 4 siblings Robert, Dorothy, Audrey and Nancy.



Harry's spent his early years on the farm located in Huntley, IL where he participated in 4-H and graduated from Huntley High School in 1951. After moving to Richmond, Harry became an active member of Grace Lutheran Church. He worked for Farm Service as a milk tester and later for Thelen Sand and Gravel from which he retired. Harry spent many years as a proud Lions Club member and cherished the community work the Club provided. Harry was a life-long fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He enjoyed reading, playing cards (especially pinochle) and listening to WGN radio.



Harry married Darlene (Loyd) in 1952 and had six children including ten grand-children. The two divorced in 1984. Harry later married Gloria Eikleberry of Woodstock, IL. Harry is survived by his sister Nancy, his first wife Darlene, their children and grand-children; Richard (Vicki)--Erich, David and Kevin; Debbie Stalker; Dan (Josie)--Deanna, Christine, and Abigail; Ken (Marilyn)--Joseph (Nora) and Kyle; Theresa Martin; Tom (Brigitte)--Katrina and Izabelle.



A Celebration of Life will be held July 28th at Grace Lutheran Church in Richmond, IL. with visitation starting at 12 noon. A service will begin at 1PM with immediate family gathering afterwards. Memorial donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Transitions Hospice. Hospice donations must be made in the form of a check to Transitions Hospice and will be accepted at the church or can be mailed directly to Transitions Hospice 1551 Bond St. Suite 143, Naperville, IL 60563. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 12, 2019