Harry Eisfelder
Born: February 27, 1948; Chicago
Died: October 30, 2020; Crystal Lake
Harry Eisfelder, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away suddenly at his home in Crystal Lake on October 30, 2020.
Harry was born February 27, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to James and Catherine Eisfelder. He joined the Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam. When he returned, Harry went to college and graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in Law Enforcement. He served as a Director of Safety and Security at McHenry County College for over 25 years.
Harry is survived by his wife, Maryellen (Missy); his son Matt (Jamie) Eisfelder; his daughter, Katie (John) Arvanitis; his grandchildren, James, Cole, Joey, and Claire; sisters, Judith (Charles) McKenna and Kathleen (Steven) Davis; brother, James (Peter) Eisfelder; and many nieces and nephews.
He will dearly be missed by his family and many friends.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a delayed celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans at donate.dav.org
