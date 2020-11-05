1/1
Harry Eisfelder
1948 - 2020
Harry Eisfelder

Born: February 27, 1948; Chicago

Died: October 30, 2020; Crystal Lake

Harry Eisfelder, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away suddenly at his home in Crystal Lake on October 30, 2020.

Harry was born February 27, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to James and Catherine Eisfelder. He joined the Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam. When he returned, Harry went to college and graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in Law Enforcement. He served as a Director of Safety and Security at McHenry County College for over 25 years.

Harry is survived by his wife, Maryellen (Missy); his son Matt (Jamie) Eisfelder; his daughter, Katie (John) Arvanitis; his grandchildren, James, Cole, Joey, and Claire; sisters, Judith (Charles) McKenna and Kathleen (Steven) Davis; brother, James (Peter) Eisfelder; and many nieces and nephews.

He will dearly be missed by his family and many friends.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a delayed celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans at donate.dav.org.

For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home - Barrington
149 West Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
847-381-3411
