|
|
Harry G. Nielsen
Harry G. Nielsen age 81 of Buffalo Grove. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Parcell) Nielsen for 53 years. Loving dad of Denise (John) Petti, Julie (Kevin) Deso and the late Michael Nielsen. Cherished grandfather of Liam Nielsen and Zoe Petti.
Harry was the owner of Pistakee Country Club in McHenry.
Visitation Monday 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Funeral Prayers Tuesday 9:30 am and then process to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church for a 10:00 am Life Celebration Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information please visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 8, 2020