Harry H. Hurley



Born: February 22, 1929



Died: July 12, 2019



Harry H. Hurley, 90, of Elgin, father, and loving grandfather, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.



He was born Feb. 22, 1929, in Massac County, IL the son of John and Grace (Winsfield) Hurley. Harry attended Vienna High School through the 11th grade. Harry moved to Elgin, IL in 1947, and worked at Kerber Packing Co. Harry married Blanche (Gately) in 1948. In 1961, he began working for Material Service Corp in Cloverdale, IL managing the concrete plant retiring after 30 years of service to the company. In 1969, Harry married Marlene (Malone). Harry was the proud father of three sons and one daughter.



Harry was an avid fisherman, loved a good game of pinochle, and had a knack for gardening. He loved his grandchildren fiercely and was always ready with a joke or a story to tell you. Harry never missed a family gathering and his dominoes were always dancing!



He is survived by his three children, William (Cindy) Hurley, Patrick (Jeanna) Hurley, and Julie (Steve) Anderson; Three grandchildren, Kyle (Savannah) Hurley, Lacey & Andrew Anderson; great-grandchild, Haylee Hurley; sisters, Doris (William) Treat, and Kathleen (Wayne) Becker; and many nieces and nephews.



Harry is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlene Hurley in 1982; son, Lawrence Hurley; six siblings, Robert Hurley, Kathleen McCormick, Vera May Marshall, Floyd Sells, and Merlin Tucker.



Visitation will be on Monday, July 22, 2019 at James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St, Huntley from 10 AM until the 1 PM Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the Huntley Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the online at in memory of Harry Hurley.



Info (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com Published in the Northwest Herald from July 18 to July 20, 2019