Harry J. Atkinson III
Born: October 14, 1950; Elgin
Died: November 16, 2020; Barrington
Harry John Atkinson III, of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington.
He was born October 14, 1950 in Elgin, Illinois, the son of Harry Jr. and Mary Lou (née Schubbe) Atkinson.
Harry attended schools in Carpentersville, Algonquin, and graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1969. He worked at Switzer Craft Boat Company of Crystal Lake; on a farm in West Virginia; at PCI Pharma Services of Woodstock; and Tek of Huntley. When younger, he loved working with his hands and refinishing antique furniture, and raising homing pigeons, rabbits and sheep. Harry also loved cars and motorcycles of the vintage kind. He was a kind-hearted, loving, gentle and quiet man.
Harry married Deanna Elain Dotson of Alma, West Virginia in Woodsfield, Ohio on March 17, 1987.
Harry is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Atkinson; his children, Harry J. IV, Melissa, Abigail and Timothy Atkinson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry J. Jr., maternal grandparents, Julia and Joe Cecot, and Walter and Lucille Schubbe; and his paternal grandparents, Harry and Lillian Atkinson.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
