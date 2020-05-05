Harry M. Kampert
Harry M. Kampert

Harry M. Kampert was a resident of Barrington for over 70 years. He was born April 16, 1915 in Galena, MN to Milton Ruth Kampert. He passed away peacefully at the age of 105 in Crystal Lake, IL.

Harry served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member of the American Legion Post 158 in Barrington, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Barrington Memorial Post 7706. He was a former mechanic at Jewel Tea Plant in Barrington and Lever Brothers in Hammond, IN. He and his cousin, Ted Kampert, started Nu-Block Co. Inc., and operated in Barrington, IL.

Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, whom he married on September 5, 1936; siblings, Dudley, Ruth, Peggy, Dick, Janet, James, Milton, Jr.; and his parents.

He is survived by his sister, Judy Cant; sister-in-law, Shirley Jurs; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Services for Harry will be held privately.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 5, 2020.
