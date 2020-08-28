Harry Nelson Dillon
Born: June 9, 1928; in Crystal Lake, IL
Died: May 31, 2020; in Cottage Grove, MN
Harry Nelson Dillon, 91, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at The Gables at Norris Square in Cottage Grove, MN, where he had resided for four months.
He was born on June 9, 1928, in a garage apartment on McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake, the only child of Harry J. Dillon and Clara Dillon Atkinson. He lived on Grant St. during his early years and lived most of his life in the town that he loved - Crystal Lake.
He was a 1946 graduate of Crystal Lake Community High School where he served as class president, played clarinet in the band, and participated in track. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served as Supply Sergeant, policing the Mediterranean in the time period between the end of WWII and the beginning of the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home to marry his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Marion Nagel Dillon, on November 27, 1948. Their first residence was an apartment over the El Tovar Theater, located in what is now the upstairs lounge of the Raue Center.
His professional life began at Public Service Company (Division of ComEd) in 1948. He started as a clerk and rose to becoming District Credit Manager. He then moved into the medical field where from 1959 - 1975 he worked at the McHenry Medical Group, first as the Assistant Administrator and then, nine months later, Administrator. During his tenure there, he was one of the driving forces behind the establishment of the original McHenry Hospital, which grew into Centegra and is now a part of Northwestern Medicine. He was also very active in the Medical Group Management Association, a professional organization dedicated to the improvement of Business Administration in the group practice of medicine, and was a Fellow in the American College of Group Practice Administrators.
After leaving clinic administration, he obtained his real estate license and eventually his broker's license. In knowing Crystal Lake like the back of his hand, he was able to use that knowledge to assist his real estate clients, both residential and business, in selecting properties and acclimating to the community. He sold real estate until his retirement in the early 2000's.
In addition to being committed to his work, Harry was also very civic minded. During WWII, at the ripe old age of 14, with many of the men in town away at war, he drove the ambulance/hearse (yes, the same vehicle!) for the city of Crystal Lake and Gibson Funeral Home. Later, as an adult, among the many organizations to which he contributed his time, he served as a member of CL's Human Relations Council and the Citizens Advisory Committees for both the CL Community High School Board and the MCC board, chaired the Citizens Advisory Committee for the CL Library Board, and from 1965 - 1970, was Director of Housing for McHenry County Civil Defense. Additionally, he chaired the Disaster Services of the McHenry County Chapter of the American Red Cross, where he was instrumental in obtaining temporary housing in the Colby subdivision in Crystal Lake after it was leveled by the Palm Sunday tornado in 1965. He served on the Crystal Lake Plan Commission from 1966 to 1975, the last five years as chairman, and was elected to the Crystal Lake City Council in 1981, serving the city for another 12 years. In those last two roles, Harry was instrumental in providing the vision for including Rakow Road on the city's Comprehensive Plan and in securing the property for the city for what is now Three Oaks Recreation Area. He was also a Crystal Lake Ambassador.
Harry was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, having joined at age 5 with his mother. He remained a member for 87 years and served faithfully in numerous leadership roles, including Jr. and Sr. Warden, sang in the choir, and participated on many committees. Even at the age of 89, he could be found weeding shrub beds on all-parish work days!
As a father, Harry was devoted to his children, supporting and encouraging them in their endeavors and modeling for them a life lived with integrity, humor, service, and selflessness. He will always be remembered for those qualities as well as his undying devotion to his wife and his love for Crystal Lake and St. Mary's.
Harry is survived by his four children: Jan (James) Rybka of Flagstaff, Arizona; Lori (David) Phelps of Crystal Lake; Lynn (Gary) Overbay of Crystal Lake; and Michael (Rachel) Dillon of Woodbury, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Evelyn (Nagel) Miller of Antioch, Illinois; and his brother-in-law, Robert Nagel of Madison, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marion, on December 9, 2019; his parents; his brother-in-law, Frank H. Nagel Jr; his brother-in-law, Boyd Miller; and his sister-in-law, Jeanette (Amos) Nagel.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held Saturday, August 29, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Crystal Lake, immediately followed by interment of his and Marion's ashes in St. Mary's Churchyard. Both the service and burial will be recorded and available later in the afternoon on YouTube at tiny.cc/harrydillon. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Harry's honor to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Av., Crystal Lake, IL 60014, or the Alzheimer's Association
, which Harry supported, having lost Marion to the disease.
