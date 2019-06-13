Harry Schnulle



Born: September 13, 1952



Died: June 10, 2019



Harry "Fuzz" Schnulle, born September 13, 1952 passed away peacefully at his home in Watertown on Monday, June 10, 2019 after a fierce battle against cancer. He was the 13th child of the late Lester and Vera (nee Hildebrandt) Schnulle. He grew up in Woodstock, Illinois and graduated from Woodstock High School in 1971. He married Bonnie (nee Rath) on March 27, 1972 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Woodstock, Illinois.



He served in the United States Army from 1972 to 1975 with a tour in Korea, and was a member of the American Legion Post 189 and Wisconsin Legion Riders DIST 2 Watertown, Wisconsin.



He was an active member and enjoyed volunteering at St. Mark's Church in Jefferson, Wisconsin.



After leaving the service, he spent 25 years tilling the soil and milking cows on their family farm; Chris-Jen Dairies.



After selling their farm, he built a home on the hill overlooking Mother Natures splendors for Bonnie and him to retire to.



He had a successful Harry the Handyman Business as well as working at Holiday Inn Hotel in Watertown. On any given day, you would find him up in his shop sawing, sanding, nailing his latest wood projects together to take to the local flee markets.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonnie; daughter, Jennifer (Willie Jaeckel); sons, Christopher (Aaron) and TJ (Kara); grandchildren, McCoy (Sheila), McKinly (Abbey), CeAnna Jaeckel, Evelyn and Vera Schnulle; brothers, Vern (Dawn), Fred (Brenda), Carl (Rose); sisters, Sharon (Roger), Sue (Roger) and Paula (Larry).



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronnie, Larry, Bob, Dick, Bill, Jim and Edwin; sisters, Sally and Sandy; in-laws, Don and Mary Rath.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson, Wisconsin. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to American Legion Watertown Post 189, Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, or St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson, Wisconsin. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com Published in the Northwest Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary