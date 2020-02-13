|
Harvey A. May
Harvey A. May, born to Ed and Luella May on January 2, 1945 in Waukegan passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, February 10, 2020 in McHenry.
A 1963 graduate of Richmond-Burton Community High School, Harvey married his high school sweetheart, Theresa Freund on January 8, 1966 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg.
Drafted into the United States Army in 1965, he served in Viet Nam until he was honorably discharged in 1967. Upon his return home, he began a career of carpentry with R & D Thiel, until his retirement, which included a lifelong membership in the Chicago District Council of Carpenters. In his retirement, he converted his garage into a wood shop, where he built many pieces of furniture that people will treasure for years to come.
Harvey enjoyed spending his time outdoors, whether fishing, working in his yard, camping or watching his grandkids playing at his beach. Later in life, Harvey could be found on his bar stool at his favorite watering hole.
Sure to be missed by many, Harvey is survived by his wife, Theresa; four daughters, Kimberly (Jamie) Miller of Spring Grove, Michelle (Mike) LeBoida of Wonder Lake, Angela "Jo" Lary of Genoa City, and Valerie "Mouse" (Andrew) Klos of Johnsburg; twelve grandkids, Emily, Ryan, Travis, Conrad, Kendall, Kyle, Catherine, Morgan, Joe, Micah, Carson, and Addison; one great granddaughter, Charlotte; siblings, Judy (Earl) Howe, Theresa (Mike) Milligan, Eileen Gwizdala, Vern (Joann) May, Gloria (Larry) Deguisne, and Larry (Jill) May; brother-in-law, Vinny (Suzy) Freund; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Danny and Joey; brother-in-law, Barry Gwizdala; niece, Elizabeth Marzahl; mother- and father-in-law, Alma and Alvin Freund; and, brother- and sister-in-law Albert and Judy Freund.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10 am until the time of memorial service at 1pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Daniel A. May Scholarship, Eileen Gwizdala, P.O. Box 186, Richmond, Illinois 60071.
