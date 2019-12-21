Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 N. Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 N. Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Haskell Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haskell D. Brown


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Haskell D. Brown Obituary
Haskell D. Brown, Jr.

Born: January 24, 1946; in Lafayette, IN

Died: December 11, 2019; in Huntley, IL

Haskell D. Brown, Jr., age 73, passed away December 11, 2019, in Huntley, Illinois. He was born on January 24, 1946, in Lafayette, Indiana, to Haskell D. Sr. and Ruth V. (Ludders) Brown.

Haskell graduated from Ball State University with a master's degree. He was a science teacher at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois, for 33 years.

He enjoyed his country life, driving his tractor, wood burning fires, and traveling around the country. He loved reading history books, coin collecting, and spending time with his family.

Haskell is survived by his wife, Jeannette Brown, sons, Christopher and Joshua Brown, grandsons, Andrew and Gavin Brown, and sisters Marlene (Ted) Woodfield and Rose (Nathan) Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. until the 1:00 P.M. service at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, Illinois 60098. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .

For information, call the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at

www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Haskell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -