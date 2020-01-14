|
Hazel Buehler, nee Wingo
Hazel Buehler, nee Wingo, died on January 9, 2020 just a few weeks before turning 88.
She was predeceased by her husband Paul, two sisters (Juanita Rapp, Barbara Cullins), two brothers (Marshall and Larry Cullins) and a step-grandson (James Cucovatz).
She is survived by her brother Leon Cullins, four sons, Terry (Sara), Gary (Michele), Joe (Teresa) and David (April), six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was born in 1932 during the depths of the depression in a farm house without electricity or running water. Her family moved a number of times before settling in Elgin in the 1940s.
Overcoming many obstacles, she graduated from the Sherman Hospital Nursing School to become an RN. While still in training, she was brought to Marengo by a Sherman classmate as a blind date for the classmate's boyfriend's best friend. Paul proposed before the evening was over. They married in 1953; Paul was drafted into the Army and stationed in Germany, where Terry was born. Gary arrived while Paul finished college at Iowa State. The family moved to Marengo in 1959 where Joe and David were born.
During her 60 years living in Marengo, Hazel was a cub scout den mother, an active member of the United Methodist Church, and a founding member of both the Ladies Investment Club and a book club that now bears her name.
She worked locally with Doctors Jim and Alice Mijanovitch, in the recovery room at Highland Hospital in Belvedere and for many years part-time as the Locust grade school nurse. If you lived in Marengo in the 1960's through the 90's, you probably met her at some point: she checked the heads of thousands of children for lice and did confidential home visits to treat the thankfully few she found. She may have been your Sunday School teacher, den mother, neighbor on Riley Drive or one of the ladies that helped at a funeral service. She may have given you a tetanus shot at the doctor's office or was the first face you saw waking up after surgery.
Hazel was one of the quiet, kind, reliable people who form the backbone of a community. For the last few years, she lived in St. Louis to be nearer to her two youngest sons.
Hazel was a life-long care giver but like many medical professionals, a lousy patient. She was never comfortable with being tended to, and even in her last days, apologized to the nurses who treated her for being such a bother.
A memorial service in Marengo is planned for the spring.
Per her wishes, her ashes will be privately interred with Paul in the Marengo cemetery.
The family is being served by Michel Funeral Home in St. Louis.
michelfh.com/obituaries/ Facebook: Michel Funeral [email protected]
Published in the Northwest Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020