Hazel I. Johnson
Born: February 6, 1931; in Elkhorn, WI
Died: March 24, 2020; in Harvard, IL
Hazel I. Johnson, 89, of Harvard passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Mercy Harvard Hospital.
She was born February 6, 1931, in Elkhorn, WI; the daughter of the late Ludwig and Mable (Todd) Bjorklund.
Prior to retirement Hazel worked at Arnolds Engineering in Marengo, IL.
Hazel was a life member of the Harvard Moose Lodge, and Trinity Lutheran Church. She was an editor for the Golden Agers. Hazel will be remembered as a warm, loving, kindhearted person, who loved her family dearly. Hazel married Colonel Johnson on October 10, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Harvard, IL. He preceded her in death on December 27, 1996.
Survivors include her son John (Margaret) Johnson of Bartlett, IL; a niece, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and sister Grace Gerrish.
Due to COVID19, the services will be private with interment being in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 26, 2020