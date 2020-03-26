Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel I. Johnson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel I. Johnson Obituary
Hazel I. Johnson

Born: February 6, 1931; in Elkhorn, WI

Died: March 24, 2020; in Harvard, IL

Hazel I. Johnson, 89, of Harvard passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Mercy Harvard Hospital.

She was born February 6, 1931, in Elkhorn, WI; the daughter of the late Ludwig and Mable (Todd) Bjorklund.

Prior to retirement Hazel worked at Arnolds Engineering in Marengo, IL.

Hazel was a life member of the Harvard Moose Lodge, and Trinity Lutheran Church. She was an editor for the Golden Agers. Hazel will be remembered as a warm, loving, kindhearted person, who loved her family dearly. Hazel married Colonel Johnson on October 10, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Harvard, IL. He preceded her in death on December 27, 1996.

Survivors include her son John (Margaret) Johnson of Bartlett, IL; a niece, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and sister Grace Gerrish.

Due to COVID19, the services will be private with interment being in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -