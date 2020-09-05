Hazel L. RekenthalerBorn: July 29, 1930; in Mclean, ILDied: August 11, 2020; in McHenry, ILHazel L. Rekenthaler passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. She was born on July 29 1930 in Mclean, IL to Victor and Miriam Smith. A longtime resident of Richmond, IL, Hazel was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who always made sure that holidays and special occasions were memorable events to be shared with her family. Hazel married the love of her life, Francis "Rick" Rekenthaler, on February 27, 1949. They shared a love story of more than 60 years until Rick's passing in November, 2010. Though both have now passed, that love story will continue in God's arms forever.Hazel was a talented and accomplished quilter, teaching and giving lessons as the "Nippersink Quilter". She created many beautiful quilts over the years, and was recognized by the McHenry County Head Start Program as one of the volunteers who created colorful book bags for the children attending Head Start locations throughout McHenry County. Her quilts given as gifts to family and friends remain as cherished remembrances of her love and generosity. After retiring from a career as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, she carried on her love of quilting for the remainder of her life.She is survived by 3 children; Michael Rekenthaler, Theresa Sue Rekenthaler, Sandra Rekenthaler Sauer; Son-in-law Scott Sauer; 5 grandchildren Adrian Anderson (Christy), Colin Anderson, Christopher Rekenthaler, Sarah Rekenthaler, and Natalie Sauer Stewart, (Kevin); and 6 great-grandchildren, Eli, Adrick, Linnea, and Luka Anderson; and Allen and Ian Stewart. She was preceded in death by her husband Rick, her sister Dorothy Smith, and her parents Victor and Miriam Smith. Interment will be at Richmond Township Cemetery in Richmond, IL. Plans for a private graveside memorial are pending for a future date.Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove funeral Home. Information call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.