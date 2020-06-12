Helen A. Hubert-Lewis
Born: September 30, 1934; in Sister Bay, WI
Died: June 8, 2020; in Fox Lake, IL
Helen A. Hubert-Lewis (nee Linden), 85, of Fox Lake, formerly of Crystal Lake, unexpectedly passed away at home Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born September 30, 1934, in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, to the late Chester and Helen (nee Hilander) Linden.
Helen grew up on her family's dairy and cherry farm in Door County, Wisconsin, and loved playing Bingo.
Survivors include her children, Glen (Deborah) Hubert and Gayle (Vernon) Stade; grandchildren, Peter (Stephanie) Hubert, Hunter "Chet" Knight, and Christine (partner, Vincent) Hubert, William (Heather) Edwards and Carolyn (Nick) Hawkins, and David (fiancée Amanda) Hubert and Courtney (Ben) DeAngelis; great-grandchildren, Geoffry, Elizabeth, and Maya Hubert, Nicholas Hubert, Trace Edwards, Jovie and Brandon Hawkins, and Leigha and Payton DeAngelis; and siblings, Darold Linden, Betty (Roger) Charles, Jean (Richard) Hautzinger, June (the late Glenn) Olson, and Kathy (Donald) Ray.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by son, James Hubert; and former husband, Kenneth Hubert.
Visitation Monday, June 15, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Private funeral service and burial in Union Cemetery, Crystal Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or 800-805-5856, appreciated.
You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.