Helen C. Rodenkirch
Born: March 23, 1931
Died: February 22, 2020
Helen C. Rodenkirch passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born on March 23, 1931 in Spring Grove, IL to Martin and Mary (Nimsgern) Stoffel. She married George J. Rodenkirch on October 11, 1952 at St. Mary Church, McHenry, IL.
Helen was the mother of Robert Rodenkirch of Elkhart Lake, WI, Mary (George) Haines of McHenry, IL and Jean (Matthew) Rogers of McHenry, IL; the grandmother of Eric (Kaye) Haines, Rebecca (Lee) Sikorski, Judy (Edgar Palmer) Rogers and Johnathon (Ciara) Rogers; great-grandmother of Regan and David Zickus, Revis and Calvin Rogers and Lacey Edge; sister of Dorothy (Louis) Stills of Anaheim, CA; sister-in-law of Anita (Edwin) Stoffel of McHenry, IL and Carolyn (Joseph) Stoffel of Aurora, IL; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George on December 26, 2014; her sisters, Marie Harmon and Louise Schumacher; and brothers, Edwin Stoffel and Joseph Stoffel.
Helen was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church of McHenry, McHenry Women of the Moose , Chapter 1348 and Catholic Order of Foresters, St. Clara Court #594 of McHenry.
A 27-year stroke survivor, Helen was determined to have the best quality of life she could have after her stroke. Her hobbies included volunteering, sewing, painting, gardening, bird watching and traveling. Helen volunteered her time unselfishly as a uniform seamstress for the Viscount Drum and Bugle Corps. Along with being a homemaker, Helen was employed by McHenry Hospital, McHenry High School District at East Campus and later at the Jewel Food Store.
A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral blessing will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, McHenry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Church, 1401 N. Richmond Road, McHenry, IL 60050.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com , where friends and loved ones may share their thoughts and memories of Helen on her tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020