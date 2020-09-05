Helen Elizabeth Foster
Born: November 29, 1935; Tuckahoe, NY
Died: April 18, 2020; McHenry, IL
Helen passed away in her daughter's home in McHenry, IL
She is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Loretta Scrima (Nee Grasso), and her siblings: Theresa Scrima, Lorainne LaGongle, Leonard Scrima Jr., and Anthony Scrima. She was married to Robert J. Foster for a total of 35 years. Robert died in January.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Ronald) Cybulski - Reno, NV; her sons Richard (Jenny) Baron - Coquille, OR; and Robert Foster - McHenry, IL; and her daughter Carey (Robert) Miles - McHenry, IL; her siblings Michael (Betty) Scrima - Oakland, AR; Richard (Phyllis) Scrima - Mt. Prospect, IL; June Kernaghan - Plano, TX; Joan Scrima - Palos Hills, IL. She was very proud of her grandchildren Amanda, Hannah, Sarah, Robert, and Therese. Throughout her life, Helen had the love of a large extended family full of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and co-workers.
Helen (Liz) was born in Bronxville, NY and her family moved up to Tuckahoe, NY. When she was 7 she was invited to move to Bremerton, WA to train to become a dance partner to her cousin. While living with her Aunt and Uncle they later moved to San Fernando, CA she and her cousin danced all over California. She attended San Fernando Valley High School. She also danced with the Mazzone & Abbott Dancers as they toured the country she danced in Las Vegas, on Broadway, and The Ed Sullivan Show. As a teenager, she later moved back to Chicago with her family. She lived and worked in Chicago until she married. Later she moved to Lake Zurich and worked at Kemper Insurance where she retired after 28 years of service. She and her family moved to Prairie Grove, IL in 1993 where they bought a small farm, raised chickens, turkeys, sheep and boarded horses. Her family began a small business under the name of Grasso Farms they raised turkeys to sell for thanksgiving and they were sold out every year. Helen was always active in retirement and always had a desire for learning something new such as learning how to drive a tractor at 81.
Her nickname was Bells by her family. She was the most loving mom, sibling, and friend anyone could ever have. Those who knew her loved her. She had a heart of gold full of love, compassion, kindness, strength and tenacity. She always tried to help those in need she had a compassion for animals and people. She never gave up on someone who needed help in some form. She had an energy that just kept her going. She was never afraid to try new things even in her "old age" she didn't think of herself as old. She worked hard as a single mother. She taught her kids to help people when they got the opportunity and when you are at someone's house you get up and pitch in!
One of the most important things she did was help people find their natural parents or children who were adopted. She helped make a difference in their lives, by reconnecting them with their family.
We will miss her and her beautiful smile!
May our Mother, sister, and friend rest in eternal peace and happiness now and forever.
Helen's funeral will be on Saturday, September 12, at 11:00 at St. Patrick?s Church, 3500 Washington St. McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will be at 10:00 at the church prior to the funeral service.
The church will live stream the funeral at www.stpatrickmchenry.org
for those who are unable to attend in person.
Due to the current health crisis please arrive early and please wear a mask. Attendees will be seated in every other pew to allow for social distancing.