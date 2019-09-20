|
Helen Haschka
Born: December 3, 1927; in Schag, Romania
Died: September 17, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
Helen Haschka (nee Wien), age 91, of Woodstock, IL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Helen was born on December 3, 1927 in Schag, Romania to Michael and Elizabeth Wien. She married Adam Haschka on May 18, 1946 in Germany. Her passions in life were her family, baking, and gardening. Not only was she selfless and devoted to her family, but also to all who called her "mom" and "oma". She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Helen is survived by her loving children, Frank Haschka and Loretta (Kenneth) Schutz; grandchildren, Jason Haschka, Alysse (Robert) Rink, Glendon Schutz; great-granddaughter, Raelee Rink; and nieces, Helen (Thomas) Budde, Christine (Larry) Zander, and Louise (Jerry) Fisher.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Adam Haschka; parents, Michael and Elizabeth Wien; sister, Theresa (the late Helmut) Kirch; and her grandson, Bradley Haschka.
A visitation for Helen will be held on Saturday September 21, 2019, from 9:00AM until 12:00 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014 followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church at 12:30PM with Rev. Tim Seigel as the celebrant.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 20, 2019