Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of Holy Apostles
5211 W. Bull Valley Rd.
McHenry, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of Holy Apostles
5211 W. Bull Valley Rd.
McHenry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Schmitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen K. Schmitt


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen K. Schmitt Obituary
Helen K. Schmitt

Born: April 6, 1926; in Volo, IL

Died: March 15, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Helen K. Schmitt, age 92, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Woodstock, IL. She was born in Volo, IL on April 6, 1926, the daughter of Mathias and Katherine (Diedrich) Brown. On June 23, 1948 she married (the late) Richard Schmitt, at St. Peter's in Volo.

Helen loved to play cards, dominoes, pinochle, King's Korner and Scrabble, according to the Schmitt family rules. She enjoyed crocheting, baking and making caramel corn for all her friends and for Father Sherry. Helen was a member of HALO at Church of Holy Apostles and was also the 2018 Woman of Inspiration at the church. Family meant everything to her and they will miss her very much.

She is survived by her loving children, Diane (Mark) Raz, David (Linda) Schmitt, Sharon (Joseph) Denzien; daughter-in-law, Loraine Schmitt (Matt) Hardt; dear grandchildren, David (Susie) Schmitt, Jr., Sheila (Andrew) Winkelman, Jonathan (Karel) Raz, Matthew Schmitt, Stephen (Barbi) Schmitt; cherished great-grandchildren, Lucas, Carson, Kaden, Savanna, Ricky, Violet, Connor, Maxton, Michael; brothers, Donald (Lillian) Brown, Gerald (Elaine) Brown; sister-in-law, Joanne (Schmitt) Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Michael Schmitt; and sister, Rita Schaefer.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry, with prayer service at 6:30pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am at Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd., McHenry. Mass will begin at 10:30am. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in McHenry.

Memorials may be made to the Church of Holy Apostles Building Fund or have a mass said in Helen's name.

For more information visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now