Helen K. Schmitt



Born: April 6, 1926; in Volo, IL



Died: March 15, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Helen K. Schmitt, age 92, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Woodstock, IL. She was born in Volo, IL on April 6, 1926, the daughter of Mathias and Katherine (Diedrich) Brown. On June 23, 1948 she married (the late) Richard Schmitt, at St. Peter's in Volo.



Helen loved to play cards, dominoes, pinochle, King's Korner and Scrabble, according to the Schmitt family rules. She enjoyed crocheting, baking and making caramel corn for all her friends and for Father Sherry. Helen was a member of HALO at Church of Holy Apostles and was also the 2018 Woman of Inspiration at the church. Family meant everything to her and they will miss her very much.



She is survived by her loving children, Diane (Mark) Raz, David (Linda) Schmitt, Sharon (Joseph) Denzien; daughter-in-law, Loraine Schmitt (Matt) Hardt; dear grandchildren, David (Susie) Schmitt, Jr., Sheila (Andrew) Winkelman, Jonathan (Karel) Raz, Matthew Schmitt, Stephen (Barbi) Schmitt; cherished great-grandchildren, Lucas, Carson, Kaden, Savanna, Ricky, Violet, Connor, Maxton, Michael; brothers, Donald (Lillian) Brown, Gerald (Elaine) Brown; sister-in-law, Joanne (Schmitt) Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Michael Schmitt; and sister, Rita Schaefer.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry, with prayer service at 6:30pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am at Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd., McHenry. Mass will begin at 10:30am. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in McHenry.



Memorials may be made to the Church of Holy Apostles Building Fund or have a mass said in Helen's name.



For more information visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 17, 2019