|
|
Helen Kedo
Helen Kedo , 93, passed away on July 22, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois, to Frank and Mary Norek, Helen was educated in the Chicago Public Schools. She worked as a secretary and danced with the Metro Dance Company. After the World War II, she married the love of her life, Nicholas Kedo. He supported her education, and she received her Bachelor's of Arts degree from the Chicago Teacher's College.
A supportive wife, Helen followed Nick as he pursued his career with the Quaker Oats Company in Chicago. Later, he was sent to Valencia, Venezuela. Helen and her children made the move with him. Nick was then transferred to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Helen and Nick moved one last time when he returned to the Chicago office. They settled in Crystal Lake, Illinois.
A dedicated educator, Helen taught for the Chicago Board of Education, Colegio Internacional de Carabobo in Venezuela, the Cedar Rapids Iowa School District, and the Crystal Lake Illinois School District. She loved to help students with reading and an appreciation of the arts. She was a member of the Cedar Rapids and Crystal Lake Education Associations, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the American Association of University Women.
Many activities filled Helen's life. She loved to read, garden, complete needlework projects, cook, entertain, and travel. A lover of the fine arts, Helen supported the Lyric Opera and Joffrey Ballet companies and the Art Institute of Chicago. Family was important to Helen, and she showed her love in many ways.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Nena (Jesse); daughter-in-law, Jane; grandchildren, Ryan (Liza), Joslyn (Nicholas), Jordan (Jamie), Alexis, and Karina; great-grandchildren, Nellie, Grant, Jasper, Layla and Lauren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas; sister, Alice; father, Frank; mother, Mary; and son, Paul.
Later in life, Helen moved back to Iowa. She was cremated in Des Moines, Iowa. The family will hold a private memorial service and celebration of life in Iowa at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Attn: Donor Records, 20 N Wacker Dr. Ste 860, Chicago, IL 60606, in memory of Helen Kedo.
A loving and inspiring lady, Helen will be missed by family, friends, and students, however, her influence lives on.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 4, 2019