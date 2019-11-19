|
Helen L. O'Leary
Born: February 26, 1929; in Bartlett, IL
Died: November 15, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
Helen L. O'Leary 90 of Woodstock died on Monday November 15, 2019 at her home in Woodstock.
She was born in Bartlett on February 26, 1929 to Theodore and Anna (Rau) Garrelts. She married Charles E. O'Leary on November 13, 1948 in McHenry.
Helen was a long time member at St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock. She graduated from St. Mary High School. For many years she worked in the cafeteria at Clay Street School in Woodstock. After retiring from Clay Street she went to work at Kmart for many years before retiring in 1996. She was a member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge and loved to play bingo. She was loved and will be missed.
She is survived by 1 son Kelly O'Leary; three daughters Diane (Doug) Johnson, Kate (Mike) O'Brien and Patricia (Brian) Petersen; six grandchildren James (Becky) Johnson, Jennifer (Brady) Hamilton, Erin (Billy) Geringer, Megan O'Brien, Nicole (Brandon Blazier) Petersen, and Jay Petersen; seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents her husband and 3 siblings.
The visitation will be on Thursday November 21, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church 312 Lincoln Ave. Woodstock from 9 am until the funeral mass at 11 am . Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Marengo.
For more information call the Schneider, Leucht, Merewin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock at 815 338 1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019