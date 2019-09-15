Home

Helen M. Barrett

Born: May 20, 1929

Died: August 15, 2019

Helen M. Barrett, 90 of Crystal Lake was born May 20, 1929 in Chicago. She passed away peacefully August 15, 2019 in McHenry.

Helen is survived by her children, Mark (Mary), Paul (Charlene), and Todd (Nancy) Barrett; grandchildren, Jennifer, Robert, Natalie, Laurie, Elizabeth, and Matthew; and great grandchildren, Matthew, Kate, Andrew, James, Kaylie, Aubrey, and Bianca. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; sons, Peter and Bruce; and brothers, Gustav and Albert.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30am Saturday, September 21 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
