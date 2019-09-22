Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremeens Funeral Chapel
75 Grape St
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Stowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Stowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Stowe Obituary
Helen M. Stowe

Born: November 11, 1928; in Crystal Lake, IL

Died: September 6, 2019; in Middleport, OH

Helen M. Stowe, 90, of Gallipolis, passed away, at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Overbrook Center, Middleport. Born November 11, 1928, in Crystal Lake, Illinois she was the daughter of the late Emil Schwartz and Emma Dierker Schwartz Krueger.

She was a retired from Sherman Hospital of Elgin, Ill., where she was a record clerk. She was a member of the Cheshire Baptist Church.

Helen is survived by her son, James Stowe, of Elija, Georgia, daughters, Kim (Jay) Jones, Cheshire, Barbara (Bob) Barnes, of Dallas, Georgia, and Lisa (Marty) Rae, of Chamblee, Georgia. Thirteen grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents Helen is preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Miller, a son, John Stowe, a sister, Shirley Nuhn.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours nor funeral services. Cremation services are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now