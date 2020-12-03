Helen Margaret Washington



Born: March 22, 1944



Died: November 22, 2020



Helen Margaret Washington was born on March 22, 1944 in Joliet, Illinois to Ada Thompson and William Thompson. She was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by her family by her side after a long battle of illness.



Helen accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of Reverend W.H. Alexander. Helen completed her education at the public schools in Joliet, IL. She retired from Morey's Corporation in Downers Grove, IL.



Helen was a faithful member and served on the Usher Board at St. Mark C.M.E Church until her illness. Helen enjoyed her family, she also enjoyed going shopping and vacations with her children and grandchildren. Helen loved going to resale shops with her sisters, she also enjoyed various outings with her favorite cousin, Dorothy. Helen was nicknamed "Diva" because of the way she loved and carried herself.



She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Ada Thompson, two brothers, Edison Thompson, William Thompson and spiritual daughter, Tahshia Hogan.



Helen was known for her beautiful personality. She leaves to carry on her legacy her loving husband, Elbert Washington Jr., one son, Mitchell Weithers, two daughters, Michelle Weithers and Karla Weithers all of Joliet, IL; grandchildren, Minister Marcus Jones, Ryauna Jelks, Kayla Williams and Cabria Griffin. Five great grandchildren, Kylie, Kaiden, Jace, Kodaa & Krillyn; two sisters and five brothers, Maxine Boykin, Bonnie Smith (Aaron Smith-deceased), Leonard Thompson, Billy Thompson, Louis Thompson, Roger Thompson (Felicia) all of Joliet, IL. Gregory Thompson (Lisa) of Louisville, KY; one sister-in-law, Constelene Dunn (Robert) of Birmingham, AL; two brothers-in-law, Leonard Washington (Juanita) of Birmingham, AL and Robert Washington of Joliet, IL; special cousin, Dorothy Arrington, special friend, Doris Wade; two special nieces, Tammy Smith and Wannetta Davis, her spiritual mother, Oriole Powell and one aunt, Bobby Easley of Joliet, IL; numerous nephews, nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM and Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Mark C.M.E. Church, 348 S. Joliet St., Joliet, IL. Home-going service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Cameron Moore, officiating. Interment at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





