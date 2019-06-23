Helen Mark



Born: March 6, 1926; in Germany



Died: June 13, 2019; in Highwood, IL



Helen Mark, age 93, of McHenry, died on June 13, 2019, at Asperion Care Highwood. She was born in Germany to Otto Hassler and Anneliese (Niecke) Friedrich on March 6, 1926, and was united in marriage to Velko Mark on April 1, 1950, in Germany.



Formerly of Palatine, Helen relocated to McHenry in 1980. She earned her degree in business and worked for various managing and consulting firms until her retirement in 1984. A woman of deep faith, Helen was a member of McHenry's First United Methodist Church, volunteered with local hospitals and food pantries, and lent her time as a tutor.



Survivors include her son, Peter Mark; and her many friends and fellow church members of the First United Methodist Church in McHenry.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Velko, in 2000; and her sister, Inge Jurgens.



The Celebration of Life will be held on July 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 3717 Main St, McHenry, IL 60050. Friends may gather at 10:30 for the 11 a.m. celebration. Inurnment will be in Lakewood Memorial Park in Elgin.



Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050.