Helen Todd
Helen Todd, 92, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Preceded in death by her husband Leon and lovingly remembered by her son, James Todd, daughters Janice Losson and Judy Bender, and other friends and relatives.
All who knew Helen appreciated her lively conversations, but her devotion to family and friends will be her lasting legacy.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00am with a funeral service commencing at 12:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel and Crematorium, Grayslake, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rescue Outreach can be made in her name, on their website, https://rescueoutreach.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 14, 2019