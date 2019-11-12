Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Helen Zac Obituary
Helen Zak

Born: September 25, 1923

Died: November 8, 2019

Helen Zak, age 96, of Wonder Lake, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at her daughter's home. She was born September 25, 1923 in Chicago to Walter and Carolyn (Zumek) Wysumierski.

A stoic, honorable and loving mother and grandmother, Helen was a woman with deep Roman Catholic faith. She enjoyed playing cards as a favorite pastime.

Survivors include her daughter, Therese (Michael) Lampl; and her son, Paul (Darlene) Zak; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and all of her siblings.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Christ the King Church, 5006 E. Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake, IL 60097. The funeral Mass will follow visitation at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles.

In lieu of flowers Helen's family asks for donations to be made to Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road Irondale, AL, 35210 or on EWTN.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home, 7611 W. Hancock Drive, Wonder Lake, IL 60097

For information, please call the funeral home at 815-728-0233, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and family may share memories of Helen on-line.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
