Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helena Kozlowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helena Kozlowski


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helena Kozlowski Obituary
Helena Kozlowski

Born: April 6, 1924; in Poland

Died: October 5, 2019; in Wauconda, IL

Helena Kozlowski, age 95, was a resident of Island Lake, IL for 30 years.

Helena was the beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of George, John, Christine (Richard Doroba) Kozlowski and the late Richard; cherished grandma of Jason (Kim) Kozlowski, Katie (Brian) Wojtanowski, Brianna and Jon Kozlowski, Anne Schulz and Lea Doroba; proud great grandma of Andrew, Alyssa and Olivia Kozlowski and Amber and Brynn Wojtanowski; dear sister of Krystyna Wronska; fond aunt of many.

Helena was born April 6, 1924 in Poland and passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Wauconda Care Center.

Helena was a member of Transfiguration Parish in Wauconda, IL.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Funeral service Friday, 11 am at the funeral home. Interment Transfiguration Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association-www.alz.org.

Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
Download Now