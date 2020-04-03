|
|
Helga I. Hahn
Born: March 8, 1934; in Berlin, Germany
Died: March 29, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Helga I. Hahn 86, of Woodstock was called home to be forever with her Lord, on March 29, 2020, in Woodstock with her family by her side.
She was born in Berlin, Germany on March 8, 1934 to Franz Bluemel and Hedwig Roeschel. She married William Hahn on July 9, 1954.
She worked as a tailor from her home. She was known as a skilled needle worker and was proud of her work.
She is survived by a son Christopher Hahn; daughter Karen Hahn; two grandchildren Frank and John Bowman; two sisters Ruth Dycus and Karin Schacht.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and a sister Roswitha Lindner.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations to the St. John's Lutheran Church 6821 Main St. Union Ill. 60180 would be appreciated.
For more information call the funeral home at (815)338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 3, 2020