Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Resources
More Obituaries for Helga Hahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helga I. Hahn


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helga I. Hahn Obituary
Helga I. Hahn

Born: March 8, 1934; in Berlin, Germany

Died: March 29, 2020; in Woodstock, IL

Helga I. Hahn 86, of Woodstock was called home to be forever with her Lord, on March 29, 2020, in Woodstock with her family by her side.

She was born in Berlin, Germany on March 8, 1934 to Franz Bluemel and Hedwig Roeschel. She married William Hahn on July 9, 1954.

She worked as a tailor from her home. She was known as a skilled needle worker and was proud of her work.

She is survived by a son Christopher Hahn; daughter Karen Hahn; two grandchildren Frank and John Bowman; two sisters Ruth Dycus and Karin Schacht.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and a sister Roswitha Lindner.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations to the St. John's Lutheran Church 6821 Main St. Union Ill. 60180 would be appreciated.

For more information call the funeral home at (815)338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -